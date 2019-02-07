MSPDCL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 622 vacancies, check details, eligibility, exam dates here

Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Group C and D posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the MSPDCL – www.mspdcl.com. There are a total of 622 posts.

The last date to apply for the posts is February 28, 2019 by 4:30 pm

The vacancies under Group C posts include computer operator 64 posts , 122 posts for meter reader cum bill distributor, 31 posts junior establishment assistant, 37 posts for bill assistant. Under group D posts 346 posts of junior technical assistant, 12 posts for watchman cum cleaning assistant, 10 posts for office assistant.

Eligibility: Computer Operator – Graduate degree from a recognized University and a minimum of 6 months experience in Computer Applications

Meter Reader cum Bill Distributor and Junior Establishment Assistant – 12th pass from a recognized School/ Institute.

Junior Technical Assistant, Watchman cum Cleaning Assistant & Office Assistant – 10th pass from a recognized School/Institute.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 15:37 IST