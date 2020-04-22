Mumbai college students create mobile app to connect those seeking food with help groups

education

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:09 IST

In order to ensure that those who need food and other essentials are able to reach out to the right organisations, a group of engineering students from K J Somaiya Institute of Engineering and Information Technology, (KJSIEIT) Sion have developed a mobile application called “Help Flare”.

The app helps anyone report details about people in need and allows them to share details about the requirements and the exact location where the need has to be catered to. Once this data is submitted, the app then passes on the data to not-for-profits and voluntary groups working in the respective area to help people. Such voluntary organisations can also register on the app to get realtime requests.

“Most individuals want to help in some way or the other and with this application anyone who wants to help can see the affected areas on the map and provide help. To cater to a large audience, the app has been made available in both languages, English and Hindi. The highlight of the app is that it will not only show what area needs the essential supplies but also identifies what kind of essentials are needed, whether it is food, clothing or masks”, said Idrees Dargahwala, Burhanuddin Udaipurwala and Shivam Bhanushali , students who have made the application.

People can access the application at https://help-flare.web.app/ to register their organisation or to key in a request.

Dr. Suresh Ukarande, principal of the college said, “Students have worked tirelessly with the help of their faculty and successfully come up with an excellent solution to deal with one of the many challenges that we face during the current pandemic”.