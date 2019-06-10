Mumbai teachers get lessons in banking and finance sector

In the last few months, hundreds of teachers from city colleges received training in the latest developments and emerging areas in the banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. These programmes, conducted by experts from the industry, were aimed at keeping teachers abreast with the industry trends so that students get better job opportunities.

These lessons, delivered through special faculty development programmes, were part of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission for Teacher Training under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shikshan Abhiyan (RUSA) — a Central government scheme. Teachers of commerce, management, law, accountancy and economics were part of these programmes.

“Most academic programmes in colleges don’t do justice to the banking and financial services industry. Our aim is to gradually introduce industry-relevant aspects in the curriculum so that the students have better job opportunities,” said Khushpat Jain, a teacher at Sydenham College, Churchgate, and a programme coordinator, Sydenham College Faculty Development Centre.

The Sydenham College centre is one of the several centres recognised by the mission for training teachers in the academic aspects of the BFSI sector. Since December, the centre has conducted four extensive faculty development programmes in the degree colleges of the region, which have benefited around 240 teachers.

“Traditionally, degree college teachers are trained through staff training institutes run by the ministry of human resources development (MHRD). However, these institutes are located only in universities and have limited intake capacity. We aim to reach a maximum number of teachers through our programmes,” said Jain.

Last week, a similar 10-day programme was conducted at Thakur College, Kandivli, which was attended by teachers from various city colleges and other parts of the country.

“The sessions covered various areas in banking, finance, insurance, investment, wealth management and many more,” said the college in a press release.

Shoshana Vasudevan, principal, RA Podar College, Matunga, and one of the participants in the programme, said that the mission is critical for temporary faculty that teaches self-financed courses such as BCom in Accounting and Finance, Bachelor of Management Studies and BCom in Banking and Insurance. “Self-financed courses were introduced with an aim to enhance the employability of learners. However, the results are not as expected. There’s a dearth of skill knowledge among the faculty themselves. Most teachers are temporary and do not undergo the refresher courses available to the permanent staff.”

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 08:07 IST