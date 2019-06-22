Mumbai University yet to declare 2018 re-evaluation results

University of Mumbai (MU) students, who had applied for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets for exams conducted in October-November 2018, have still not received the results of the recalculation of marks, an RTI (right to information) reply by the varsity revealed.

Vihar Durve, a city-based RTI activist, recently requested information on the number of students who applied for re-evaluation after the winter exam session of 2018 (November-December), and the number of students who cleared the exam after re-evaluation. “MU has shared that 9,889 students applied for re-evaluation in second half of 2018, but figures for how many passed the subject after re-evaluation is not available because the process is still on,” said Durve.

Most of these students have already appeared for the last semester examinations held in April-May and have also got the results for the same. However, they are still unclear about the status of their results from the previous semester.

MU is also yet to declare results for the Allowed-To-Keep-Term (ATKT) exam, where students take tests for a failed subject while being allowed to move to the next academic year. “Third year BCom students appeared for their final semester exams in April this year and by the last week of May, the results were announced. But I had also applied for re-evaluation of a subject from the previous semester, the result for which is still not out,” said Rohit D’Sa, who was then forced to sit for the ATKT exam.

This year, MU has managed to announce results of various courses, including TYBCom, TYBA as well as TYBSc in time. “Assessment is carried on simultaneously for all courses so if the fresh candidates’ results are out, ATKT candidates will receive their results soon. We have streamlined the assessment process well and are expecting more results soon,” said an official from the examination department, MU.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 13:04 IST