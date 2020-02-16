Music, cooking help this management guru unwind

education

Updated: Feb 16, 2020

If you always thought of cooking as a chore, it’s time you looked at it from another perspective.

For management guru Archana Shukla, listening to music and cooking act as stress busters.

At the 5th annual Tehrim Dass Memorial Lecture held at the Avadh Girl’s Degree College (AGDC) on Saturday which was attended by students, teachers and invited guests, Shukla, director, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) , sang Farida Khanum’s ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. leaving everyone in awe.

The event was jointly organized by AGDC and Institute for Career Studies to celebrate women achievers who have broken the glass ceiling with exemplary achievements.

Music comes naturally to Shukla. She grew up listening to music since her childhood days as her father played the harmonium while mother was a vocalist.

“These days I don’t get enough time to cook. But music any day, any time,” she said.

Archana Shukla who was the keynote speaker at the event, appealed to students and others to not get lost in chasing one milestone after another as there was no end to it. “Focus more on enjoying life than achieving,” she said.

“Let’s not get programmed and too mechanical. Never get lost in routine completely,” she said and advised all to “always stay in being mode” and not to enter into the “auto pilot mode doing thing mindlessly”. To bring home the point, she said, “Ask yourself: is life only about achievement, output/outcome and process? To me it is not.”

“To me life is a beautiful journey. The purpose of life is to do something. Let’s revive the concept of live a life of purpose. On the contrary we are getting programmed. So avoid getting into “auto pilot mode mindset” and not become “mechanical”.

In her address, she urged the audience to rediscover themselves as human beings and not as caged prisoners of stereotypes.

Throwing light on the importance of living life mindfully, Dr Shukla said, “We are human beings. Focusing on this ‘being’ part is important,” she said while encouraging the audience to focus on enjoying whatever they were doing instead of worrying about achieving constantly.

Talking about Tehrim Dass, Dr Shukla said, “I have heard about her glorious life and contributions. She was an iconic role model who created her moments, touched lives and inspired many through love and compassion.”

Dr Shuka also urged the audience to be empathetic and understanding, make conscious efforts to break out of the cycle of “stimulus and response” and form positive attitudes.

Earlier, while introducing IIML director, Amrita Dass, Tehrim Dass’ daughter and founder-director, Institute for Career Studies (ICS), said, “Dr Shukla, who is also the Professor of Organisational Behaviour at IIM-L, comes from a family that greatly values education. I was fascinated to know that her parents pursued their higher studies at the Banaras Hindu University after they got married.”

Dr Dass also lauded Dr Shukla for reaching out to and benefiting a large number of students through continuous coaching and mentoring.

Principal of AGDC, Upma Chaturvedi shared with the audience the various achievements of Tehrim Dass. Dr Shuka was felicitated with a floral bouquet, a plaque and a shawl.