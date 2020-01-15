e-paper
Home / Education / NABARD Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 150 Assistant Manager posts, graduates can apply

NABARD Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 150 Assistant Manager posts, graduates can apply

NABARD Recruitment 2020: NABARD has released an official notification inviting applications for the post of assistant manager Grade A. There are a total of 150 vacancies of assistant manager.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 09:45 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NABARD Recruitment 2020:
NABARD Recruitment 2020: (HT file)
         

NABARD has released an official notification inviting applications for the post of assistant manager Grade A. There are a total of 150 vacancies of assistant manager.

The online application window opens today, January 15 and the last date to apply is February 3, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply online at nabard.org.

Age Limit: 21 - 30 years

Educational Qualification: Candidates sould possess bachelor’s degree in relevant field according to the posts.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will have to qualify a preliminary test. Those who qualify the PT will have to appear in the main exam. The shortlisted candidates will have to clear an interview for final selection.

According to the official notification, the preliminary test will be held on February 25, 2020.

Click here for official notification

Click here to apply online

India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘India humiliated, Kohli cannot come in 28th over’: Akhtar gives advice - Watch
Man dressed as Hitler rides around in motorbike sidecar in Germany
Airline dumps fuel on Los Angeles school playground, over 20 injured
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his visit to India
