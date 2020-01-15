NABARD Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 150 Assistant Manager posts, graduates can apply

education

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 09:45 IST

NABARD has released an official notification inviting applications for the post of assistant manager Grade A. There are a total of 150 vacancies of assistant manager.

The online application window opens today, January 15 and the last date to apply is February 3, 2020.

Interested candidates can apply online at nabard.org.

Age Limit: 21 - 30 years

Educational Qualification: Candidates sould possess bachelor’s degree in relevant field according to the posts.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will have to qualify a preliminary test. Those who qualify the PT will have to appear in the main exam. The shortlisted candidates will have to clear an interview for final selection.

According to the official notification, the preliminary test will be held on February 25, 2020.

Click here for official notification

Click here to apply online