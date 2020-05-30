Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results soon at nbsenagaland.com
Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results will be declared today at nbsenagaland.com and other websites. Check list of websites, full details of results and live updates here.
-
01:11 pm IST
How to check NBSE Nagaland Board Result 2020
-
01:01 pm IST
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020: List of websites to check result
-
12:51 pm IST
Check NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC board results on mobile app
-
12:39 pm IST
NBSE Nagaland Board exams were conducted in March
-
12:27 pm IST
Nagaland Board 10th, 12th results 2020 to be declared soon
Nagaland Board of School Education will declare the NBSE class 10th, 12th result 2020 today, on May 30. The results will be declared in the late afternoon. Candidates who have taken the examination will be able to check their results online at nbsenagaland.com and other websites. The marksheet can be downloaded from indiaresults.com. Students can also get their result on SMS.Here, we will tell you the steps to check your results through SMS and on other websites. Stay on our live updates for all the latest news and details about NBSE class 10th and 12th exam results.
How to check NBSE Nagaland Board Result 2020
Nagaland Board will soon declare the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2020. Here’s how to check the NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020:
Visit any of the website mentioned below.
Click on the NBSE result link flashing on the homepage
Chose class 10th HSLC or Class 12th HSSLC result link
Key in your roll number and other required login credentials and submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020: List of websites to check result
Nagaland Board class 10th, 12th results 2020 can be checked on various websites. Here’s the list of websites where your can check the NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results:
nbsenagaland.com
indiaresults.com
results.shiksha
exametc.com
examresults.net
newsnation.in
schools9.com
Check NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC board results on mobile app
Students can also download Nagaland Results 2020 android app on their smartphones to check their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results easily. The results will be available on the mobile app too. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Click here to download app
NBSE Nagaland Board exams were conducted in March
Nagaland Board had completed the board examinations in March after which the evaluation work was done. The result will be declared in a few hours.
Nagaland Board 10th, 12th results 2020 to be declared soon
NBSE will soon declare the Nagaland Board 10th, 12th results 2020 on its official website at nbsenagaland.com. The result is expected to be declared in the late afternoon.