Nagpur varsity’s online exams postponed due to staff stir

The exams were supposed to begin on October 1 and some 78,000 students were scheduled to appear for it, he told PTI.

Sep 30, 2020
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Nagpur
Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. (nagpuruniversity.org)
The final year online exams of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University were postponed on Tuesday due to the strike by non-teaching staff in 13 universities in the state, RTMNU Director of Board of Examination (BoE) Prafulla Sabale said.

He said RTNMU Vice Chancellor Subhash Chaudhari and VCs of other universities participated in a meet on the issue chaired by minister Uday Samant.

Non-teaching staff have been on strike since September 24.

