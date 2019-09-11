Nainital Bank Recruitment exam 2019 results declared at nainitalbank.co.in

education

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:54 IST

Nainital Bank has officially declared the results for recruitment exam 2019 for the post of PO, SO and clerk. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website, nainitalbank.co.in.

The recruitment exam for the post of officers and the clerk was held on August 24 and 25, 2019 respectively.

Here is the direct link to check Nainital Banks’s recruitment exam 2019 results.

How to check the results:

1. Visit the official website, nainitalbank.co.in.

2. Click on the link ‘Recruitment/Results,’ appearing on the left side of the webpage.

3. A new webpage will appear on the display screen.

4. Click on the link ‘Result of Online Examination for Recruitment of Officers and Clerks’

5. Key in your credentials and submit.

6. The result will appear on the display screen

7. Download and take its print out for any future references.

Nainital Bank is a commercial bank established in 1922 to cater to the banking needs of people in the region. The bank is a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda. The Bank is having 135 branches operating in five states i.e. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 13:54 IST