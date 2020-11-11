e-paper
Home / Education / National Education Day: Why it is celebrated on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary

National Education Day: Why it is celebrated on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary

National Education Day: Know about history and significance of education day and why is it celebrated on birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first education minister of free India.

Nov 11, 2020
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (HT File)
         

National Education Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He was a key educationist who played an important role in developing the education system in independent India.

Ministry of Human Resource Development on September 11, 2008, decided to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad by celebrating National Education Day on November 11, every year. “The Ministry has decided to commemorate the birthday of this great son of India by recalling his contribution to the cause of education in India,” reads the HRD Ministry announcement.

Azad during his tenure in the Education Ministry promoted research in eastern learning and literature and set up the three academies to develop the fine arts. He also started the work on the compilation of technical terms in Hindi on a large scale.

Some of the important boards/commission set up by the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad during his tenure are:

1.University Grants commission

2.All India council for Technical education

3.Kharagpur Institute of higher education

4.The University education commission

5.The Secondary education commission

The first education minister of Independent India, Maulana Abul Kalam also contributed to the establishment of educational institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia and IIT Kharagpur. He strongly advocated education for women and free and compulsory primary education for children up to the age of 14. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad passed away on February 22, 1958.

