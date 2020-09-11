School students to have new curriculum framework by 2022, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the ‘Conclave on School Education in the 21st century under National Education Policy 2020’. The conclave has been organised by the ministry of education as a part of the “Shiksha Parv” which is being observed from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy (NEP) forward.

PM Modi had on August 7 delivered the inaugural address at the “Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020.” The Prime Minister had said then that NEP 2020 will play a major role in reducing the gap between research and education in India.

11:44 am IST Schools will adapt to new curriculum framework under NEP by 2022: PM Modi The new curriculum framework developed under National Education Policy will reduce the school syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience for school students. By 2022, our students will join the new curriculum and step towards the new curriculum, says PM Modi





11:35 am IST Need to develop critical thinking and creativity among students: PM Modi Teachers should develop critical thinking, creativity, and communication abilities amongst themselves. In 21st century students should inhibit these qualities, says PM Modi.





11:29 am IST Do not limit classrooms to the walls: PM Modi It is our responsibility to ensure that education is not just limited to the classroom walls, but the education should also be linked to the outside world for exploring and learning for the students, says PM Modi.





11:24 am IST NEP 2020 to focus on foundation literacy: PM Modi During the conclave, PM Modi said that to take the journey of ‘learn-to- read’ to ‘read-to-learn’, we are taking steps to strengthen the foundation literacy. We aim to achieve that a class 3 student should read 30-40 words a minute.





11:17 am IST NEP 2020 to develop scientific and mathematical temperament among students: PM Modi The NEP 2020 lays down the importance to develop scientific and mathematical thinking among children, says Modi





11:15 am IST NEP 2020 to give direction to 21st-century India: PM Modi The National Education Policy 2020 is the foundation of the future of India. The education policy will give a direction to 21st century India, says PM Modi.



