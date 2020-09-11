School students to have new curriculum framework by 2022, says PM Modi
The conclave has been organized by the Ministry of Education as a part of the “Shiksha Parv” which is being celebrated from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy forward.
-
11:44 am IST
Schools will adapt to new curriculum framework under NEP by 2022: PM Modi
-
11:35 am IST
Need to develop critical thinking and creativity among students: PM Modi
-
11:29 am IST
Do not limit classrooms to the walls: PM Modi
-
11:24 am IST
NEP 2020 to focus on foundation literacy: PM Modi
-
11:17 am IST
NEP 2020 to develop scientific and mathematical temperament among students: PM Modi
-
11:15 am IST
NEP 2020 to give direction to 21st-century India: PM Modi
-
11:12 am IST
NEP 2020 has been made after putting in 4-5 years of effort: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the ‘Conclave on School Education in the 21st century under National Education Policy 2020’. The conclave has been organised by the ministry of education as a part of the “Shiksha Parv” which is being observed from September 8-25 to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy (NEP) forward.
PM Modi had on August 7 delivered the inaugural address at the “Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP-2020.” The Prime Minister had said then that NEP 2020 will play a major role in reducing the gap between research and education in India.
Speaking on 'School Education in 21st Century.’ https://t.co/N0IXnJpkud— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2020
Schools will adapt to new curriculum framework under NEP by 2022: PM Modi
The new curriculum framework developed under National Education Policy will reduce the school syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience for school students. By 2022, our students will join the new curriculum and step towards the new curriculum, says PM Modi
Need to develop critical thinking and creativity among students: PM Modi
Teachers should develop critical thinking, creativity, and communication abilities amongst themselves. In 21st century students should inhibit these qualities, says PM Modi.
Do not limit classrooms to the walls: PM Modi
It is our responsibility to ensure that education is not just limited to the classroom walls, but the education should also be linked to the outside world for exploring and learning for the students, says PM Modi.
NEP 2020 to focus on foundation literacy: PM Modi
During the conclave, PM Modi said that to take the journey of ‘learn-to- read’ to ‘read-to-learn’, we are taking steps to strengthen the foundation literacy. We aim to achieve that a class 3 student should read 30-40 words a minute.
NEP 2020 to develop scientific and mathematical temperament among students: PM Modi
The NEP 2020 lays down the importance to develop scientific and mathematical thinking among children, says Modi
NEP 2020 to give direction to 21st-century India: PM Modi
The National Education Policy 2020 is the foundation of the future of India. The education policy will give a direction to 21st century India, says PM Modi.
NEP 2020 has been made after putting in 4-5 years of effort: PM Modi
The National Education Policy 2020 took 4 to 5 years of efforts to be formulated, says PM Narendra Modi