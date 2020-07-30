e-paper
National Education Policy to bring new opportunities for students in domain of higher education: Jamia Millia Islamia VC

National Education Policy to bring new opportunities for students in domain of higher education: Jamia Millia Islamia VC

National Education Policy: Professor Najma Akhtar, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor continued saying that a single regulator for all higher educational institutions is a great idea as it will bring coherence of approach and purpose.

education Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Najma Akhtar, first woman VC of Jamia Millia Islamia University(Facebook)
Najma Akhtar, first woman VC of Jamia Millia Islamia University(Facebook)
         

National Education Policy: The new National Education Policy (NEP) will create new opportunities for students in the domain of higher education, moreover, they can pursue education with greater flexibility in a seamless learning-environment, said Professor Najma Akhtar, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor.

‘The NEP will create new opportunities for students in the domain of higher education. They can pursue education with greater flexibility in a seamless learning environment. They can enter, exit and re-enter as per their convenience and career choices,” said Akhtar.

“The NEP is groundbreaking! The higher education in India will now be holistic and multidisciplinary with a shared focus on Science, Arts and Humanities,” she added.

She continued saying that a single regulator for all higher educational institutions is a great idea as it will bring coherence of approach and purpose.

“It will realize the vision of education in India,’ she added.

“The focus on the use of new technologies in the NEP will ramp up digital learning in India. The MHRD has already created a foundation through SWAYAM- the Massive Open Online Course platform- for the construction of dynamic verticals,” she added.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the National Education Policy 2020 on Wednesday which aims to bring about two crore out of school children into the mainstream.

It says that no language will be imposed on any student and several foreign languages will also be offered at the secondary level.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include Universalization of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular.

