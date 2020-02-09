e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / National Scholarship Portal: 7 lakh students registered on NSP Portal in Kashmir

National Scholarship Portal: 7 lakh students registered on NSP Portal in Kashmir

Seven lakh students have so far been registered on the NSP for pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 09, 2020 08:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Srinagar
Out of 1,164 students, 273 students of Class VIII have qualified for national merit-cum-means scholarship.
Out of 1,164 students, 273 students of Class VIII have qualified for national merit-cum-means scholarship.(HT file)
         

As many as seven lakh students have been registered on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) in Kashmir division till date.

This was stated in a handout released on Saturday by Mohammad Younis Malik, Director of School Education, Kashmir.

“Seven lakh students have so far been registered on the NSP for pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes. The number is expected to increase by February 10, 2020, which is the last date for registration,” the hand-out read.

It was revealed that all the schools in Kashmir division have been registered on NSP to facilitate the students to avail the benefits of different scholarship schemes.

Out of 1,164 students, 273 students of Class VIII have qualified for national merit-cum-means scholarship. These students had appeared in a special examination conducted for the purpose by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, in September 2019.

tags
top news
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Shooting of TikTok videos on Golden Temple premises prohibited
Shooting of TikTok videos on Golden Temple premises prohibited
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Policy to scrap old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles in Cabinet soon
Policy to scrap old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles in Cabinet soon
‘11 times out of 10, you take that’ - Gavaskar slams Chahal’s drop catch
‘11 times out of 10, you take that’ - Gavaskar slams Chahal’s drop catch
Camera traps put in place after tiger family spotted in Uttarakhand forest
Camera traps put in place after tiger family spotted in Uttarakhand forest
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News