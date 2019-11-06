e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

National School of Drama’s ‘Bal Sangam’ to provide platform to children

An outreach programme of ‘Sanskaar Rang Toli’ (Theatre-in-Education Company), Bal Sangam is held every alternate year and brings forth the heritage and legacy of art forms that are presented by children belonging to traditional performing families.

education Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
National School of Drama.
National School of Drama.(HT file)
         

All set to present the 11th edition of ‘Bal Sangam’ from November 9 to 12 at its premises here, the National School of Drama (NSD) will provide a stage to traditional performing arts and folk theatre from 12 states dedicated to children.

An outreach programme of ‘Sanskaar Rang Toli’ (Theatre-in-Education Company), Bal Sangam is held every alternate year and brings forth the heritage and legacy of art forms that are presented by children belonging to traditional performing families.

The festival will feature folk dances, martial arts, acrobatics and street play performances, along with jugglery, puppetry and magic shows.

NSD acting Chairman Arjun Deo Charan said that the festival is an ensemble of varied performing traditional art forms presented by children.

“We are proud that the TiE Company has been working hard to acquaint children with their cultures, traditions and values,” Charan said.

Stressing that theatre and other performing acts are a great learning medium for exploring and sensitising children towards important contemporary issues, he added, “Such festivals are a wonderful platform to not just perform, but also to learn, travel and share. I have always believed that when children are introduced to the enigmatic world of theatre, they become better human beings.”

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Latif Khatana, Chief, Theatre-in-Education, said that when child artistes imbibe folk and traditional art forms with the mastery of their art, and their innocence, the performance becomes almost magical.

Different art and craft workshops will also be held during the entire length of the festival.

tags
top news
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
‘You want to sit in ivory towers and rule’: SC pulls up states on pollution
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
In Imran Khan’s visa waiver for Kartarpur, a plan to revive militancy: Officials
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News