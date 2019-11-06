National School of Drama’s ‘Bal Sangam’ to provide platform to children

education

All set to present the 11th edition of ‘Bal Sangam’ from November 9 to 12 at its premises here, the National School of Drama (NSD) will provide a stage to traditional performing arts and folk theatre from 12 states dedicated to children.

An outreach programme of ‘Sanskaar Rang Toli’ (Theatre-in-Education Company), Bal Sangam is held every alternate year and brings forth the heritage and legacy of art forms that are presented by children belonging to traditional performing families.

The festival will feature folk dances, martial arts, acrobatics and street play performances, along with jugglery, puppetry and magic shows.

NSD acting Chairman Arjun Deo Charan said that the festival is an ensemble of varied performing traditional art forms presented by children.

“We are proud that the TiE Company has been working hard to acquaint children with their cultures, traditions and values,” Charan said.

Stressing that theatre and other performing acts are a great learning medium for exploring and sensitising children towards important contemporary issues, he added, “Such festivals are a wonderful platform to not just perform, but also to learn, travel and share. I have always believed that when children are introduced to the enigmatic world of theatre, they become better human beings.”

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Latif Khatana, Chief, Theatre-in-Education, said that when child artistes imbibe folk and traditional art forms with the mastery of their art, and their innocence, the performance becomes almost magical.

Different art and craft workshops will also be held during the entire length of the festival.