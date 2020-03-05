e-paper
Home / Education / Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST Class 6th result 2020 to be declared soon

Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST Class 6th result 2020 to be declared soon

Navodaya Vidayalaya Samiti is expected to declare the JNVST class 6th result 2020 anytime in this month. Check full details here.

education Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:56 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) result for class 6th admission will be released soon. The result can be expected anytime in this month.

According to the official brochure of JNVST, the result will be declared in the month of March. However, no date has been mentioned yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti had conducted the phase 1 exam on January 11.Those who will qualify the phase 1 will have to appear in the phase 2 exam. The JNVST phase 2 exam will be conducted on April 11. Its result will be announced in the month of May.

Over 40 lakh candidates were registered to appear for the entrance exam. Candidates will be able to check their results at www.navodaya.gov.in.

