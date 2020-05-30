e-paper
Home / Education / NBSE Nagaland Board 12th Result 2020 toppers list of all streams: Anushka Bhattacharjee tops in Science with 95.2%

NBSE Nagaland Board 12th Result 2020 toppers list of all streams: Anushka Bhattacharjee tops in Science with 95.2%

Nagaland Board 12th Result 2020 toppers list: In the arts stream, Chumliba R of Loyola Hr. Sec.School, Kiphire has topped. He scored 460 marks, 92.00%. While in commerce, Ichha Upadhyay of Christian Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur tops with 98.80%.

education Updated: May 30, 2020 15:12 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Saturday declared the class 12 board examination result on its official website.Students who have appeared in the NBSE class 12 board examinations can check their results online at nbsenagaland.com.

In the arts stream, Chumliba R of Loyola Hr. Sec.School, Kiphire has topped. He scored 460 marks, 92.00%. While in commerce, Ichha Upadhyay of Christian Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur has topped with 98.80%. In science, Anushka Bhattacharjee of Pranab Vidyapith Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur has topped. She scored 95.20%.

NBSE will be rewarding the toppers with Rs 25,000 along with a certificate each, followed by Governor’s award worth Rs 25,000 each and Manik Bhattacharjee Award, sponsored by Manik Bhattacharjee Foundation, worth Rs 10,000 each with Memento and Citation Certificate to the Toppers.

Candidates can check their NBSE intermediate results 2020 online at nbsenagaland.com. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future reference.

Students can check the NBSE HSSLC result 2020 here: 

