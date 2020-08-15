NCHM JEE 2020 admit card released at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

education

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination. (NCHMCT JEE) 2020. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NTA will hold the NCHM JEE 2020 in computer-based test mode on August 29, 2020, at 826 centres across the country. The exam will be held from 3 pm to 6pm.

“The candidates are advised to download their admit card of NCHM JEE 2020 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” reads an official notice issued by NTA.

NTA conducts the NCHM JEE to select candidates for BSc course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA). It is a three-Year (six semesters) regular full time course.

Earlier, the NCHM JEE 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 25 which was then postponed to June 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was further postponed to August 29.

Direct link to download NCHM JEE 2020 admit card

Steps to Download NCHM JEE Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘NCHM JEE 2020 admit card’

Key in the required details and sign in

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer

