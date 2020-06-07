e-paper
NCHM JEE 2020 postponed by NTA

National Testing Agency has postponed the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020 till further notice. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 22.

education Updated: Jun 07, 2020 11:08 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NCHM JEE 2020 postponed(HT File)
         

National Testing Agency has postponed the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020 till further notice. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 22. The new dates will be announced in the due course of time. The exam has been postponed considering various requests received from the candidates for the same.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday tweeted about the announcement and wrote, “Announcement: In view of the current situation and requests received from many candidates, i have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020. The new dates will be announced in due course of time.”

 

Earlier, the NCHM JEE 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 25 which was then postponed to June 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the official notice, the admit card will be released 15 days before the conduct of examination. Candidates will be able to download their NCHM JEE 2020 admit cards from the official website at nta.ac.in or nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

