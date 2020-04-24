e-paper
Home / Education / NCL Recruitment: Apply for 50 vacancies of staff nurse, lab technicians for Covid- 19 treatment

NCL Recruitment: Apply for 50 vacancies of staff nurse, lab technicians for Covid- 19 treatment

National Coalfields limited (NCL) has invited online applications from retired staff nurse and lab technicians, superannuated from the services of CIL or any of its subsidiary company for engagement on temporary contract basis to combat Covid-19.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 16:34 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

National Coalfields limited (NCL) has invited online applications from retired staff nurse and lab technicians, superannuated from the services of CIL or any of its subsidiary company for engagement on temporary contract basis to combat Covid-19.

There is a requirement for 45 retired nurses and 5 retired lab technicians. The retired nurses will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 35,000 while the retired lab technician will get Rs 32,500.

The contractual period will be of two months from the date of engagement. It may be extended up to one more month maximally.

The engagement shall be subject to medical fitness to be certified by company medical officer.

Candidates will have to download the prescribed format enclosed in the official notification and send the dully filled and scanned copy of the application form through email at rectt.ncl@coalindia.in on or before April 27.

Check official notification here

