Need to crave for education system where everyone has freedom to express freely: Pranab Mukherjee

We need to crave for an education system where everybody is able to express themselves freely without the fear of being misjudged, former president Pranab Mukherjee said in New Delhi on Monday.

Mukherjee was addressing the gathering at 28th Annual Day celebrations of Ramjas School, Anand Parbat.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. The world around us is moving at a fast pace. We don’t have time to delve into our conscience. Though, a lot of positive developments have taken place in the education sector we still have a long way to go,” he said.

“We need to crave for an education system where everybody is able to express themselves freely without the fear of being misjudged,” Mukherjee said.

The former president lauded the students who were awarded for their exemplary performance, saying academics is not the only sphere which makes an individual successful in life but holistic development as well.

“Let us create an appropriate atmosphere and ambiance. We have attained much but we are yet to achieve much more as India is not a small nation which belongs to a particular group of people.

“The social economic transformation is the objective which is yet to be achieved and for that young students whose foundation laid at school will strengthen them to face the challenges of real life,” Mukherjee said.

We need to inculcate spirit among children that nobody is their enemy and everybody is their friend and should be treated accordingly, he added.

The Ramjas Foundation established its first unaided primary school in May 1971 under the name of Ramjas School (Anand Parbat).

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 16:31 IST