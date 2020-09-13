e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET 2020: Braving Covid-19 fear, students appear for exam in Jharkhand, records over 85% attendance

NEET 2020: Braving Covid-19 fear, students appear for exam in Jharkhand, records over 85% attendance

The exam was held at 36 centres in Ranchi, Bokaro, and Jamshedpur where over 21,000 students were supposed to appear. As per the report from different districts,the attendance recorded was around 85%.

education Updated: Sep 13, 2020 19:19 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
In Ranchi, the examinations were conducted at 25 centres in which around 12,600 students were supposed to appear.
In Ranchi, the examinations were conducted at 25 centres in which around 12,600 students were supposed to appear.(PTI file)
         

Covid-19 fear failed to dampen the spirit of examinees appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), conducted by the National Testing Authority (NTA), in three Jharkhand districts on Sunday, an official said.

The examination, which was earlier opposed by the JMM-Congress led Jharkhand government and some student organizations, was conducted peacefully with all Covid precautions. The exam was held at 36 centres in Ranchi, Bokaro, and Jamshedpur where over 21,000 students were supposed to appear. As per the report from different districts, the attendance recorded was around 85%.

Follow NEET 2020 live update

In Ranchi, the examinations were conducted at 25 centres in which around 12,600 students were supposed to appear.

The city coordinator for the NEET examination in Ranchi, Ram Singh, who is also the principal of Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi, said, “The examinations passed off peacefully without any trouble. Around 85% of students wrote the papers in Ranchi.”

An examinee Pankaj Kujur, who took his examination at Tender Heart School-based centre in Ranchi’s Tupudana area said, “Questions were doable from all three subjects-Physics, Chemistry and Biology. For me, biology was easy, while physics was a little tough but it was okay. The chemistry was average.”

Kujur, who passed his class-12 board exam this year, said, “There were a total of 180 questions and total marks were 720. I hope to crack the examination.”

Another examinee Vishal Kumar, who wrote his papers at Ranchi’s Guru Nanak Public School-based centre said, “Questions were moderate. It was neither easy nor tough. Most of the questions were from NCERT and many questions of previous year examination were repeated this year.”

The examination was held in the other two districts- Bokaro and Jamshedpur- of Jharkhand. In Bokaro, seven examination centres were set up in which 4,523 students appeared for the examination.

Students expressed happiness over the Covid preparedness in the examination centres by the district administrations. The temperature of students was checked two times, one before entering the centre, while another during entering the examination halls. All students had been asked to reach the centre campus by 12.30 noon so that they could be given entry maintaining the social distance.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In