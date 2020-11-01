NEET 2020: Telangana invites online applications for admission to UG Medical and Dental courses, here’s direct link

education

NEET 2020: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana on Sunday invited online applications from candidates who have qualified National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) UG – 2020 for admission into the Under Graduate Medical and Dental Courses for the academic year 2020-21 on its official website. A notification in this regard was uploaded on the varsity’s official website on October 31, 2020.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2020 exam can apply for the admission process online at knruhs.telangana.gov.in on or before November 8, 2020, until 5 pm.

“Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG–2020 Rank and other eligibility criteria notified here under after verification of scanned original certificates. In view of COVID-19 pandemic verification of uploaded certificates is being done to determine provisional final merit list. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by admission committee,” reads the official notification.

Candidates belonging to OC and BC category are required to pay Rs 3500 as a registration and verification fee for UG Medical and Dental Courses. For SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs.2900. However, the registration fee once paid will not be re-funded.

For any technical difficulties contact Nos. 8466924522, 9704093953, 9502001583, 8501855868 & 8186945878.

For more information candidates are advised to read the Prospectus.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.