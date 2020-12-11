e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET Counselling 2020: Mop-up round registration begins for 3675 seats

NEET Counselling 2020: Mop-up round registration begins for 3675 seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the online registration for mop-up round of MBBS/ BDS-UG counselling. Candidates can register online at mcc.nic.in. There are a total of 3675 seats available under various quotas.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET Counselling 2020
NEET Counselling 2020 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the online registration for mop-up round of MBBS/ BDS-UG counselling. Candidates can register online at mcc.nic.in. There are a total of 3675 seats available under various quotas.

The quotas include AIIMS seats, JIPMER Open, BHU Open, NRI, Jamia Open, AMU Open, JIPMER NRI, JIPMER internal, ESI Seats, IP University, DU internal, CW, Management/ Paid Seats, AMU internal, AMU NRI and Jain Minority. Click here for Seat Matrix

The online registration will be open till 3 pm of December 14. Option for payment and choice filling/ locking is available from December 11 to 14. Processing of Seat Allotment will be done on December 15 and 16. The result will be declared on December 17. Reporting to the alloted college will be done from December 18 to 26.

Transfer of non- reporting and non joining vacant seat to deemed/central universities/ESIC/ AIIMS & JIPMER for stray vacancy round from December 27 to 31, 2020.

top news
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Decomposed bodies of woman, her kids found hanging in Maha’s Bhiwandi
Decomposed bodies of woman, her kids found hanging in Maha’s Bhiwandi
PM Modi to address Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday
PM Modi to address Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday
Centre left with mere 10% NREGA funds as scheme sees 243% jump in Corona times
Centre left with mere 10% NREGA funds as scheme sees 243% jump in Corona times
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In