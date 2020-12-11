NEET Counselling 2020: Mop-up round registration begins for 3675 seats

education

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the online registration for mop-up round of MBBS/ BDS-UG counselling. Candidates can register online at mcc.nic.in. There are a total of 3675 seats available under various quotas.

The quotas include AIIMS seats, JIPMER Open, BHU Open, NRI, Jamia Open, AMU Open, JIPMER NRI, JIPMER internal, ESI Seats, IP University, DU internal, CW, Management/ Paid Seats, AMU internal, AMU NRI and Jain Minority. Click here for Seat Matrix

The online registration will be open till 3 pm of December 14. Option for payment and choice filling/ locking is available from December 11 to 14. Processing of Seat Allotment will be done on December 15 and 16. The result will be declared on December 17. Reporting to the alloted college will be done from December 18 to 26.

Transfer of non- reporting and non joining vacant seat to deemed/central universities/ESIC/ AIIMS & JIPMER for stray vacancy round from December 27 to 31, 2020.