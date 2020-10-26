e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET counselling 2020: Register for first round of seat allotment from tomorrow, here’s how

NEET counselling 2020: Register for first round of seat allotment from tomorrow, here’s how

NEET counselling 2020: Once the registration process begins, candidates who have qualified the NEET examination 2020 will be able to apply for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling online at mcc.nic.in on or before November 2, 2020, until 5 pm.

education Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET counselling 2020.
NEET counselling 2020.(HT file )
         

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the online registration process for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, on its official website.

Once the registration process begins, candidates who have qualified the NEET examination 2020 will be able to apply for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling online at mcc.nic.in on or before November 2, 2020, until 5 pm. However, the payment facility will available till 7 pm.

Candidates will be allowed to fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences from October 28 to November 2, 2020. The choice locking will begin at 4pm and will close at 11:59 pm on November 2, 2020.

The seat allotment process will be held on November 3 and 4, 2020, and the results will be declared on November 5, 2020.

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit

After this, you will be shown all your details as per the NTA database. Verify the information and click on ‘Confirm Registration’. A Registration Slip will be generated. Now you can take a printout of the registration page

After registration, pay the application fee

Candidates have to fill the choices of course and colleges according their preferences. Candidates are advised to choose the preferences in order of the priority.

tags
top news
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Indian democracy is being hollowed out
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
Imran Khan writes to FB’s Mark Zuckerberg seeking ban on Islamophobic content
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In