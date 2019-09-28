e-paper
NEET impersonation case: CID arrests 3 more medical students in Tamil Nadu

Medical student Udit Surya and father Dr KS Venkatesh were arrested and produced before the court by the CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu Police.

education Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Tamil Nadu
Representative
Representative(HT file )
         

Three more medical students were on Saturday arrested along with their fathers by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) officials in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) examination.

The arrested student Abirami was enrolled in Sathya Sai Medical while Praveen was studying at SRM College. The third accused Rahul had taken admission in Balaji Medical College of the state.

This comes a day after Tamil Nadu police arrested a father-son duo in alleged connection in the case.

Medical student Udit Surya and father Dr KS Venkatesh were arrested and produced before the court by the CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu Police.

An impersonator had allegedly written and cleared the medical exam on behalf of Surya. He attended the classes for the first 20 days, following which Surya took his place. The matter came to light following a tip-off.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 13:45 IST

