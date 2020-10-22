e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET, JEE exams next year should be based on reduced syllabus: Sisodia to Centre

NEET, JEE exams next year should be based on reduced syllabus: Sisodia to Centre

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the suggestions during the 57th General Council Meeting of NCERT chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank and attended by state education ministers.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 20:29 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(HT file )
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(HT file )
         

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday suggested that syllabus for all classes should be reduced to 50 per cent because of continued loss of classroom learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and entrance exams like NEET and JEE next year should be based on reduced syllabus.

Sisodia made the suggestions during the 57th General Council Meeting of NCERT chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank and attended by state education ministers.

“The current academic session is seriously disturbed due to ongoing Corona crises. The syllabus for all classes be reduced to 50 per cent because of the continued loss of school days. Next year’s entrance exams like JEE and NEET should also be based on this reduced syllabus to align with the current year’s class syllabus,” he said.

He also suggested that CBSE should not hold class 12 board exams before May 2021 so that students get some more time to study. Generally, the exams are held in February and March.

The Delhi government had earlier this month urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to not conduct the board exams next year before May and further reduce syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the CBSE, the Directorate of Education (DoE) had said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a major chunk of time of 2020-21 academic session (approximately seven months) could not be utilised for classroom teaching learning process as schools in Delhi are closed till October 31.

Universities and schools across the country were ordered to shut down on March 16 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. On March 25, the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown. While several restrictions have been eased gradually in different phases of the ‘unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continued to remain closed.

However, according to the latest ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions outside COVID-19 containment zones can reopen after October 15. The final decision on reopening the institutions has been left with the states and Union Territories.

The Delhi government has decided to maintain status quo on schools’ closure till October 31, following which a review of the situation will be done.

tags
top news
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities, says India
Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities, says India
Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Vijay Shankar strikes, Jos Buttler departs
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Vijay Shankar strikes, Jos Buttler departs
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Bihar districts voting in first phase of polls have less than 5% Covid-19 positivity rate
Bihar districts voting in first phase of polls have less than 5% Covid-19 positivity rate
Once Covid vaccine is ready, it will be given free of cost: Tamil Nadu CM
Once Covid vaccine is ready, it will be given free of cost: Tamil Nadu CM
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In