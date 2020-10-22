NEET, JEE exams next year should be based on reduced syllabus: Sisodia to Centre

education

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 20:29 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday suggested that syllabus for all classes should be reduced to 50 per cent because of continued loss of classroom learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and entrance exams like NEET and JEE next year should be based on reduced syllabus.

Sisodia made the suggestions during the 57th General Council Meeting of NCERT chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank and attended by state education ministers.

“The current academic session is seriously disturbed due to ongoing Corona crises. The syllabus for all classes be reduced to 50 per cent because of the continued loss of school days. Next year’s entrance exams like JEE and NEET should also be based on this reduced syllabus to align with the current year’s class syllabus,” he said.

He also suggested that CBSE should not hold class 12 board exams before May 2021 so that students get some more time to study. Generally, the exams are held in February and March.

The Delhi government had earlier this month urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to not conduct the board exams next year before May and further reduce syllabus as schools still continue to remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the CBSE, the Directorate of Education (DoE) had said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a major chunk of time of 2020-21 academic session (approximately seven months) could not be utilised for classroom teaching learning process as schools in Delhi are closed till October 31.

Universities and schools across the country were ordered to shut down on March 16 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. On March 25, the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown. While several restrictions have been eased gradually in different phases of the ‘unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continued to remain closed.

However, according to the latest ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions outside COVID-19 containment zones can reopen after October 15. The final decision on reopening the institutions has been left with the states and Union Territories.

The Delhi government has decided to maintain status quo on schools’ closure till October 31, following which a review of the situation will be done.