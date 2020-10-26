NEET MDS 2021: Online application process begins at nbe.edu.in, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:06 IST

NEET MDS 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Monday invited the online applications for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NEET MDS 2021 online at nbe.edu.in on or before November 15, 2020, till 11:55 pm.

Direct link to apply for NEET MDS 2021

The board will release the admit card for the NEET MDS 2021 examination on December 9, 2020. The computer-based examination for NEET MDS 2021 is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2020.

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC category are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 4425 (including GST), while for SC, ST, PWD candidates, the examination fee is Rs 3245 (including GST).

How to apply for NEET MDS 2021:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads “NEET MDS 2021”

Click on the link that reads, “New Registration”

Fill in all the requisite information

Using the login credentials sent to candidates’ email address and phone number, log in to the account

Provide the necessary details of the qualifying examination, personal information, and exam centre preference

Pay the examination fee and submit

Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.