Home / Education / NEET PG 2020 admit card to be release today at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2020 admit card to be release today at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2020 computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2020. The result for which will be declared on January 31, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:51 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET PG 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
NEET PG 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)
         

National Board of Examination will be releasing the admit card for the NEET PG entrance examination 2020 today on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from nbe.edu.in, only after it is released.

NEET PG 2020 computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 2020. The result for which will be declared on January 31, 2020.

“Candidates are required to paste their latest photograph in the prescribed space in the Admit Card and report to the examination centre within prescribed time along with documents as mentioned in the Admit Card and Information Bulletin,” reads the official notification.

