Monday, Nov 18, 2019

NEET PG 2020: Registration closes in a few days, know how to apply and don’t delay now

NEET PG Registration 2020: The last date to register for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2020 is November 21 but aspirants should not wait for the last moment for applying.

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:22 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The last date to register for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2020 is November 21 but aspirants should not wait for the last moment for applying.
The last date to register for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2020 is November 21 but aspirants should not wait for the last moment for applying. (nbe.edu.in)
         

The last date to register for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2020 is November 21 but aspirants should not wait for the last moment before applying. To apply for NEET-PG 2020, candidates should visit the official website of National Board of Examinations at nbe.edu.in.

Before starting the registration process, which began on November 1, applicants should go through the information bulletin for NEET-PG 2020 to check their eligibility and other important details.

To be eligible for the exam a candidate should have a MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate from a recognised college/university. Further, he should possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council and should have completed one year of internship or is likely to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2020.

Candidates may apply for NEET PG 2020 through online application system at website nbe.edu.in.

Here’s how to apply for NEET PG 2020:

1) Go to the official website of National Board of Examinations at nbe.edu.in 2) Click on NEET PG and then go to ‘New Registration’ button 3) Provide the details in the registration form and submit 4) You will get User Id and password through SMS and email 5) Use the User Id and password to enter the applicant login 6) Fill application form and upload your photograph and signature 7) Choose your test City 8) Pay the fees 9) Take a print out of the filled application form with Transaction ID printed on it.

The NEET PG 2020 examination will be held on January 5, 2020 and the results are scheduled to be released by January 31, 2020.

