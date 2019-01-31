NEET PG Results 2019 declared at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to check

NEET PG Results 2019: National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - post graduate (PG). Candidates can check their result at the official website of NBE nbe.edu.in or click here to directly view the result of NEET-PG 2019.

The NBE has also declared the cut offs, which can be checked here. The candidates can download their scorecard from February 6 onwards.

The NEET PG exam were conducted on January 6, 2019.

NEET PG Results 2019: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Click on the link NEET PG 2019 Result

Login using your roll number and other credentials.

Your NEET PG 2019 result will be available on your screen.

Download the result and take its print out

NEET PG is the single eligibility cum entrance test for admission to Postgraduate MD/MS/Diploma Courses for the academic session 2019.

