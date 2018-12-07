NEET PG admit card 2019 released, download at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2019. The examination will be held on January 6, 2019.

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of National Board of Examinations.

NEET PG admit card 2019: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on ‘NEET PG’ button

Then, click on ‘Click here to download your admit card’ under the links section

Enter your user Id and password on the login page that opens

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card on your computer and take a printout of the same

Candidates must check the details provided on the admit card and report in case of any discrepancy. The examination will be held in single session and the candidates must report on time. Paste a photograph (as specified) on the printed e-admit card after in it is downloaded. The result of the exam will be declared by January 31.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 13:08 IST