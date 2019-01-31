NEET PG Results 2019 releasing at this time, latest update here

NEET PG Results 2019: National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to declare the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) post graduate (PG) today. According to latest updates and media reports the results can be expected after 4 pm.

Candidates can check their result after the release on its official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

According to the information bulletin of NBE NEET PG exam, the results will be declared by January 31. The exams were conducted on January 6, 2019.

NEET PG Results 2019: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

Click on the link NEET PG 2019 Result which will be available after it is released.

Login using your roll number and other credentials.

Your NEET PG 2019 result will be available on your screen.

Download the result and take its print out

NEET PG is the single eligibility cum entrance test for admission to Postgraduate MD/MS/Diploma Courses for the academic session 2019.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 14:39 IST