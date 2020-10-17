NEET results 2020: Dehradun boy secures AIR 647, was inspired by sister who is a doctor

education

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:47 IST

NEET results 2020: Eighteen year old Dehradun boy Ujjwal Choudhary secured All India Rank (AIR) 647 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.

One of the toppers from Uttarakhand, Choudhary got 680 marks out of 720. It was his second attempt for NEET after first appearing for the test in 2019 in which he had scored 486 marks.

Choudhary who was also the topper from his school-- Scholars Home, Dehradun in science stream, said he always wanted to pursue medical science as higher education.

“I wanted to become a doctor. I was motivated to pursue medical studies after seeing my elder sister who has completed her MBBS and now preparing for her masters. Similarly, my two cousins are also pursuing medical studies,” said Choudhary.

Son of Rampal Singh Choudhary, a flour mill owner and Geeta Choudhary, a Hindi teacher in a private school, Choudhary said he ‘dropped a year after 12th to get better rank in NEET than his first attempt.’

“In my first attempt, I didn’t do much preparation. My marks and rank were not as per my wish, hence I decided to appear again. This time I am happy with my performance and hope will get a good college,” he said.

His mother Geeta said, “We always supported him in his preparations and knew that he would crack the test with good marks as he was always a good student. He has been a scholarship holder since class 6.”

Choudhary who is yet to decide on his specialisation in the medical studies says he is fond of playing badminton and basketball.

“I never stopped playing the two during lockdown also. I took special permission and went to practice both in my school during lockdown,” he said.