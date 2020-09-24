e-paper
Home / Education / NEET UG 2020 application correction window re-opens, check details here

NEET UG 2020 application correction window re-opens, check details here

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can make the corrections online at ntaneet.nic.in on or before September 30, 2020, until 5 pm.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2020 10:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET UG 2020.
NEET UG 2020.(HT file )
         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday re-opened the application form correction window for candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2020 on September 13, 2020 on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can make the corrections online at ntaneet.nic.in on or before September 30, 2020, until 5 pm. However, the submission of the fee (if applicable) will be accepted till 11.50 pm on September 30.

The facility for making corrections in the particulars in the online application form is available in the following fields only :

• Mother’s Name

• Father’s Name

• Gender

• Category

• Person with Disability

• State Code of Eligibility

• Nationality

“In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of NEET (UG)-2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID- 19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency is once again providing the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form,” reads the official notice.

For latest update, candidates are advised to visit the NEET’s official website. For further clarification related to NEET (UG)-2020, the candidates can also contact at 8700028512, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803.

