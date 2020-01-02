e-paper
Home / Education / NEET UG 2020: Last date for registration extended till Jan 6

NEET UG 2020: Last date for registration extended till Jan 6

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for registration for NEET UG 2020. The deadline to online register for NEET undergraduate 2020 was December 31 which has been extended to January 6, 2020.

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:57 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET UG 2020 registration
NEET UG 2020 registration (NTA NEET)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for registration for NEET UG 2020. The deadline to online register for NEET undergraduate 2020 was December 31 which has been extended to January 6, 2020 till 11:50 pm. NEET stands for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The last date for online submission of fees has been extended from January 1 to 7, 2020.

The date of correction in particulars in Online Application Form remains the same ie., January 15, 2020 to January 31, 2020 (upto 11.50 pm).

Candidates can register for NEET UG online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Important Dates:

•Date of examination: May 3, 2020

•Successful Transaction of Fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/UPI: December 2, 2019 to January 1, 2020

•Correction in Particulars of Application Form on NTA Website: January 15-31, 2020

•Admit card: March 27, 2020

•Declaration of Result on NTA Website: June 4, 2020

Click here to apply online for NEET UG 2020

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on New Registration tab

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Read the instructions carefully and proceed

5.Fill in all the requisite information and submit

6.Once your registration id is created, go back to the candidate login section

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

10.Make payment

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

