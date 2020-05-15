e-paper
NEET UG 2020: Last date for form correction and city change extended

Candidates can make corrections in the online application form for NEET-UG 2020 on or before May 31, 2020.

education Updated: May 15, 2020 16:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
NEET UG 2020. (HT file)
In view of the hardships faced by the applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday further allowed one last chance for making corrections in the online application forms for NEET UG 2020, including the choice of city centres opted by the applicants for the NEET-UG 2020 exam. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the NTA’s official website.

According to the notification, the agency will make all possible efforts to allot the city of examination centre as per the aspirant’s preference, but if the available capacity in the desired city exceeds its limit, the administration can allot a different city to the candidates and in this regard administration’s decision would be considered as final.

“Keeping in mind the hardships faced by the NEET UG-2020 applicants due to #COVID19 pandemic, I have advised @DG_NTA to allow the applicants to make corrections for one last time in Candidate particulars, and Choice of centre cities in the online application form,” Union HRD Minister tweeted.  

Candidates can make corrections in the online application form for NEET-UG 2020 on or before May 31, 2020, until 5 pm. However, the candidates can submit their fees until 11: 50 pm.

