Nehru’s policies, Ayodhya dispute, land reforms out of Assam Class 12 syllabus

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 08:52 IST

Policies of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, anti-Sikh riots, Ayodhya dispute, empowerment of women and minority rights are some of the topics that have been excluded from the Class 12 syllabus of the Assam state board to lessen the academic load of students due to the pandemic, an official said on Thursday.

The chapters were dropped by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) for the 2020-21 session, as part of the 30 per cent reduction of the syllabus, keeping in mind the loss of academic schedule that the students had to face because of the pandemic.

“The main objective is to reduce the exam stress of the students of the session 2020-21, due to this pandemic situation and to prevent learning gaps. This syllabi is only the reduced portion for the preparation of upcoming final exams of HS 1st and 2nd year to be held in 2021,” AHSCE secretary Manoranjan Kakati said in a note attached to the syllabus which was uploaded on the council’s website recently.

In Political Science, Nehru’s approach to nation- building and his foreign policy, political succession after Nehru, politics of ‘Garibi Hatao’ (slogan of Indira Gandhi’s 1971 election campaign) and the first three general elections have been removed.

The reduced syllabus also excluded the implementation of Mandal Commission report, Punjab crisis and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, Ayodhya dispute, Gujarat riots and the suspension of five-year plans.

India and the Cold War, dominance and challenge to the US in economy and ideology, rise of China as an economic power in post-Mao Zedong era, conflicts and efforts for peace in south Asia, politics of disarmament, consequences of globalisation and anti-globalisation movements were also dropped.

The salient features of the National Policy of Education 1986 and sections on empowerment of women were deleted from the syllabus of Education paper for the Class 12 examination, to be held in 2021.

“After getting the approval of the Academic Committee of AHSEC, teachers from Arts, Science and Commerce institutions of Assam, including Barak Valley, are requested to submit their expertise knowledge where to curtail the courses,” Kakati said in his note.

Selective experts of all the subjects from various reputed institutions are invited physically to finalise the reduced syllabus at the AHSEC office, the note said.

In Sociology, the experts have deleted chapters on the struggle for equality of women, minority rights and nation building, panchayati raj and challenges of social transformation, globalisation and social change, land reforms and tribal movements.

The History syllabus will not have lessons on the Mughal court, Jesuits at the Mughal court, peasants, zamindars and the state, difference and conflict and reconstructing histories of religious traditions.

In the ‘Swadesh Adhyayan’ subject, which was introduced in 2018, changes in religious and linguistic demography, population explosion of Assam and the foreigners’ issue have been left out. PTI TR MM MM