e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEP 2020: Education Ministry invites suggestions from school teachers, principals on its implementation

NEP 2020: Education Ministry invites suggestions from school teachers, principals on its implementation

The NEP approved by the government last month replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

education Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:27 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank(PTI)
         

The Ministry of Education has invited suggestions from school teachers and principals on the implementation of the new National Education Policy, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Sunday.

“We believe that the teachers are the key to the implementation of NEP 2020, and hence we have decided to call for suggestions from all school teachers and principals from across the country on how to take the implementation process of #NationalEducationPolicy forward,” he tweeted.

The NEP approved by the government last month replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Teaching up to Class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions, except for law and medical colleges, and common entrance tests for universities are part of the sweeping reforms in the new NEP.

Replacing the 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 curricular structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 and 14-18 years respectively, scrapping M.Phil programmes and implementing common norms for private and public higher education institutions are among other salient features of the new policy.

“To simplify the process for the teachers, the suggestions are being called on each theme of the NEP related to school education, through a question answer process. The questions are framed in such a manner that teachers can relate to them from their experience as teachers and classroom transactions. Each question also gives reference to the paragraph of NEP to which refers to, to enable the teacher to read the same for better understanding of the policy before uploading suggestions,” said School Education Secretary Anita karwal.

“All suggestions received shall be examined by a team of experts from NCERT. Though suggestions are being called in a limited word format, however, for gathering further information, if required, teachers whose suggestions are found useful for incorporating in National Curriculum framework or in the implementation plan, shall be individually contacted,” she added.

The ministry has requested states and union territories to disseminate the call for suggestions widely amongst all teachers in the state whether belonging to government schools, private schools, or affiliated to different secondary school boards. “States and UTs may hold video conference on priority, send to teachers WhatsApp groups being maintained at various levels, or use the route of SCERTS and DIETs, for ensuring wide dissemination of this process,” Karwal said.

The suggestions can be uploaded through a dedicated link from August 24 to 31.

tags
top news
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In