NEP reflects Modi govt's commitment toward empowerment of Indian languages: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development and empowerment of all Indian languages.
In a message on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day, Shah said the mother tongue is a powerful medium of expression.
"Our new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development and empowerment of all Indian languages," he tweeted in Hindi.
The home minister said maximum efforts should be made for the use of mother tongue and foster the wisdom passed on by it to strengthen the foundation of the country's culture in children.
"Greetings on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day. This day inspires us to stay connected with our cultural heritage," he tweeted.
HSSC LDC results 2020 declared at hssc.gov.in, here's direct link
- HSSC LDC results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC LDC recruitment examination can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.
RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021 to be released on Feb 22
- RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021: The board had conducted the computer-based recruitment examination from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.
OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: 2452 vacancies notified
- OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 25, 2021.
UP PCS result 2019: Women's impressive show continues
- UP PCS result 2019: Of the total 434 candidates declared selected in PCS-2019, 128 (or 29.49 percent) are women candidates with 13 of them bagging the coveted posts of deputy collectors of which there were just 46 posts on offer this time, UPPSC officials share.
SBI PO interview call letter 2020 released, here's direct link
- SBI PO interview call letter 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can download their admit card for the SBI PO interview 2020 online at sbi.co.in on or before March 7, 2021.
UGC finalises draft for Indian, global institutions offering joint degrees
'National curriculum should have chapters on history and culture of N-E region'
Karnataka CET 2021 to held on July 7 and 8, says deputy CM CN Ashwath
High particulate matter concentration at Delhi schools, colleges: IIT Study
Army recruitment rally in Jammu gets overwhelming response
- A recruitment rally of the Indian Army at Sunjuwan military station in Jammu has been getting overwhelming response.
Sambalpuri fabric needs online marketing platform and modern design: IIM study
India's first Digital Varsity comes up in Kerala
The Scindia School Gwalior entrance test on February 27, check details
- The Scindia School Gwalior, a Boys’ Boarding School, will conduct its entrance test (Scindia Aptitude Analysis) for academic year 2021-22 on Saturday, February 27.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: 1159 vacancies for tradesman notified
- After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021, until 5 pm.
