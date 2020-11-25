e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM

New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the aim of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government.

education Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:05 IST
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Lucknow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the aim of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government.

“The aim of the new National Education Policy is that the youth of the country gets to know itself,” he said at the centennial celebrations of University of Lucknow.

In his address through video conference, the prime minister also took an indirect dig at the previous governments, finding fault with the functioning for years of the rail coach factory in Rae Bareli.

He did not, however, name Congress or its president Sonia Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli in Parliament.

Modi released a commemorative coin and a postal stamp to mark the university’s centennial foundation day.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
MHA issues new Covid guidelines: What is permitted and what is not?
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
Xi Jinping finally congratulates Joe Biden for winning US election
Flood relief kits given by Rahul Gandhi found abandoned in his constituency Wayanad
Flood relief kits given by Rahul Gandhi found abandoned in his constituency Wayanad
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF DG briefs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In