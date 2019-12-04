New research on ECG data in real-time by IIT- Hyderabad

education

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:39 IST

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Researchers have developed a low-power device that can monitor electrocardiogram (ECG) and alert patients and doctors in real-time about the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). CVD tops the list of public health concern compared to other diseases and has almost become the primary cause of human deaths, as per a survey of the World Health Organization (WHO). The main causes include changings trend in lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, tobacco usage, low fruit and vegetable intake and lack of physical activity and lot of stress.

These factors necessitate developing a personalized CVD monitoring device powered by battery backup and with a very low form factor to achieve unobtrusiveness that works under the emerging cyber-physical system setup.

This area was researched by a team comprising Vemishetty Naresh, Ph.D. Research Scholar, IIT Hyderabad and Dr. Amit Acharyya, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad.