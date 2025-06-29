162 students rescued from inundated residential school in Jharkhand after heavy rain

At least 162 students trapped in an inundated private residential school in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district after heavy rain were rescued by the police on Sunday, a senior officer said. Police rescue students trapped in a residential school after its premises got flooded due to heavy rain, in East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. (PTI)

The students were trapped in the school located at Pandarsoli on the Haldipokhar-Kowali Road in Kowali police station area since Saturday night after the premises got flooded due to heavy rain.

"We received information that 162 students of Lav Kush Residential School were trapped as the school premises were inundated due to heavy rain. As the school building was submerged, the teachers shifted all the students to the rooftop, where they spent the night.

"On being informed around 5.30 am today, police officers and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and rescued the students one by one with the help of villagers," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg told PTI.

He said boats were used for the rescue operation while the NDRF was requisitioned.

However, the police team rescued the students before the NDRF team's arrival, he added.

Officer-in-charge Kowali police station, Dhananjay Paswan said the single-storey residential school building was completely submerged due to rain.

"The school has been closed till further notice," he said.

Local students were sent to their homes while the district administration was making arrangements to send other students to their respective homes across the district, including Dumaria, Ghatshila, Musabani and Jamshedpur, Paswan added.

Meanwhile, the district administrations of East Singhbhum and Kharswan-Kharswan sounded an alert in view of the possibility of a sudden increase in water level in rivers Kharkhai and Subarnarekha besides the release of water from Rairangpur dam in Odisha.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi appealed to the people living in the catchment areas of rivers Kharkhai and Subarnarekha to be alert and follow the advisory of the administration in case of sudden surge in rivers.

Satyarthi directed the sub-divisional officer, officials of municipal bodies, block development officers and circle officers to be vigilant, and sought co-operation from the masses.

He asked people to contact the district control room for any assistance.

Seraikela-Kharsawan Deputy Commissioner Nitish Kumar Singh directed the executives and technical units of the district to remain on high alert to meet any exigency.

He asked the officials to identify sensitive areas, particularly submerged areas close to the rivers, as well as Chandil dam and alert people through public address systems.

He also directed the district civil surgeon to put all health centres on alert and ensure the deployment of mobile medical units and ambulances to meet any emergency.

On June 30, an 'orange alert' has been issued for Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Saraikela-Kharswan and West Singhbhum, and it has been issued for Gumla, Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar and Lohardaga on July 1.

In view of the warning by the weather department, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday asked the officials of the disaster management department and district administrations to remain alert.

"The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in districts of the state for the next few days. The disaster management department and all district administrations should maintain constant coordination with the weather department and other agencies, remain alert, and work to provide assistance to the public in all situations," Soren posted on X.