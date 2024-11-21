Menu Explore
18-year-old Navodaya school female student dies by ‘suicide’ in MP’s Khandwa: Police

PTI |
Nov 21, 2024 06:06 PM IST

The official said it was immediately not clear why the Std XII student took the extreme step. No suicide note was found at the spot, he said.

An 18-year-old female student of a Navodaya school in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district allegedly hanged herself in a bathroom of the residential facility on Thursday, a police official said.

An 18-year-old female student of a Navodaya school in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district allegedly hanged herself in a bathroom of the residential facility on Thursday, a police official said.(Representational image)
An 18-year-old female student of a Navodaya school in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district allegedly hanged herself in a bathroom of the residential facility on Thursday, a police official said.(Representational image)

The teenager went for a bath around 7 am in her hostel on the school premises in Pandhana town. When she did not come out for a long time, her friends knocked on the door but there was no response, the official said.

Her hostel mates then checked through the ventilator and found her hanging with a piece of cloth, he said.

Teachers and students brought the teenager down and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination, Pandhana police station in-charge Dileep Dev said.

The official said it was immediately not clear why the Std XII student took the extreme step. No suicide note was found at the spot, he said.

The girl, who was in the Arts stream, belonged to Lakhanpur village. After being alerted about her death, her family members reached Pandhana, the official said.

Police have registered a case and a probe is underway, he added.

The National Policy on Education of 1986 envisaged the setting up of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas aimed at bringing out the best of rural talent. These CBSE-affiliated schools provide free residential quality education to bright children from Class VI to XII.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On