Delhi pollution vs education: Experts explain why schools should prioritise health education among children

Delhi, apart from being touted as ‘Dilwalo ka Shahar’, is also the hub of power and politics with the lords of policymakers ruling the lives of the rank and file. But, it is also most obnoxiously, the city of hazardous smoggy contamination – at least, this is what the city’s latest air quality index has revealed. Even as the Air Quality Index in Delhi continues to hover in the 'severe' range, experts say it is essential for schools to emphasise more on health education. (Representative image/Hindustan Times/Raj K Raj)

Even on Wednesday, the air quality remained in the ‘severe’ range with toxic pollutants continuing to shroud Delhi in a thick blanket of smog. On Tuesday, the AQI range was in the 500 range or “severe plus”.

Consequently, the city has turned into a centre of challenging health issues impacting the lives of all and sundry with ramifications evident in multifarious sectors, especially education.

Also read: CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2025: Download subject-wise board exam timetable PDF here

Such is the situation now that along with other activities, the education scenario has been dangerously affected inasmuch as educational institutions have been forced into suspending offline classes and shifting to online, much like the Covid-19 pandemic.

From schools to universities, classes everywhere have been seriously jeopardized in the transformation from the offline to the virtual mode.

The big question now is, where does the remedy lie?

Hindustan Times Digital spoke to several experts across different fields such as medicine and academics who shared their views on the alarming situation, especially, the kind of harm being apprehended concerning the futuristic prospects of education. Although, ostensibly, the situation appears to be impeding transportation activities including trade and commerce, the reality is quite different with far-reaching consequences, impacting various spheres, more so the academic. However, the present discussion pertains to the impact of AQI on education.

Also read: CBSE board exams 2025: Class 10 datesheet released at cbse.gov.in, here's the complete timetable

Speaking to HT Digital, Dr Rituraj Borbora, a resident medical officer, said, “Delhi’s severe air pollution significantly affects children’s academics. Firstly, children are prone to a wide spectrum of ailments. Respiratory problems and eye irritation increase absenteeism. Furthermore, prolonged exposure to pollutants impairs memory and cognitive performance, and a drastic decline in mental health, whereas restricted outdoor play reduces engagement and overall development.”

“Mitigation efforts like air purifiers, awareness programs, and online classes help but don’t fully address the long-term effects. It is, therefore, crucial that educational institutions make health and environmental studies a top priority just like other subjects like English, mathematics, biology, or history, among others. When we inculcate healthy habits in children at their primitive age, we not only ensure their well-being but also contribute to the greater good of the society.”

Dr. Amal Kumar Sarma, former chief medical and health officer, stated, “The AQI with regard to Delhi is most certainly alarming and poses a threat not only to health but by extension to several other spheres. Among this, what is most pathetic is the kind of threat it is posing to the education sector with far-reaching consequences.”

“The sudden shutdown of offline classes in favour of the virtual mode is indirectly depriving learners of many of the salubrious effects of direct teacher and taught interaction. Under the circumstances, the need of the hour is to address the present crisis emanating from the worsening AQI with warlike preparation. It is also important that the educational curriculum include a certain component on health and environmental issues as a precautionary measure to pluck the possibility of future damages resulting from the smog-crisis,” Dr Sarma added.

Also read: BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th date sheets 2025 expected soon, where to check Matric, Inter timetables

Dr Sangeeta Goswami, an educationist of repute, said, “It is indeed a sad state of affairs that while addressing the AQI factor, those at the helm are oblivious to the kind of threat it is posing to the education sector for the closure of offline classes is not a wholesome indication of the shape of things to come in the near future. The direct mode of learning certainly has it own advantages which the virtual mode despite of all technical advances cannot substitute.”

It may be mentioned here that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had on Wednesday revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), mandating the closure of schools in Delhi and NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar under Stages 3 and 4 of the plan.