Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th date sheets 2025 expected soon, where to check Matric, Inter timetables

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 21, 2024 08:36 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: Bihar board exam timetables will be released on the BSEB official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release date sheets or time tables for the Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations soon. Bihar board exam timetables will be released on the BSEB official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th date sheets 2025 expected soon(Santosh Kumar )
BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th date sheets 2025 expected soon(Santosh Kumar )

The BSEB will also share Matric, Inter date sheets on its official X and Facebook pages.

In the previous years, BSEB announced Matric and Inter exam dates in December.

Last year, Bihar board 10th and 12th exam dates were announced on December 4.

Also read: BSEB STET 2024 results declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com, overall 70.25% candidates pass; direct link here

BSEB conducted Class 12th or Inter exams 2024 from February 1 to 12. Bihar board 10th or Matric exams were held from February 15 to 23.

Bihar board Inter exams were held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Matric examinations were conducted in single shifts.

The practical examination for Class 12th students was held from January 10 to January 20, and the internal assessment/practical examination for the Matric exam candidates was held from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

The Bihar board announced Inter result 2024 on March 23. The pass percentage in the three streams combined was 87.21 per cent, the best in the last five years.

Also read: BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 out at bsebsakshamta.com, here's direct link to check

The performance of girls was better than boys in the Intermediate final examination. The pass percentage of girl students was 88.84 per cent and it was 85.69 per cent for boys.

A total of 6,22,217 female candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 5,52,783 passed. On the other hand, 6,69,467 boys appeared for the Inter exam, and 5,73,656 passed.

The BSEB announced Matric results on March 31. A total of 16,64,252 students wrote the exam, and 13,79,842 cleared it. The overall pass percentage was 82.91 per cent.

Shivankar Kumar was the Matric topper with 489 marks. Adarsh Kumar, who scored 488 marks, was the second topper.

Three students—Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari, and Sujiya Preween—got the third rank, each scoring 486 marks.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On