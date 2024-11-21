BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th date sheets 2025 expected soon, where to check Matric, Inter timetables

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release date sheets or time tables for the Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations soon. Bihar board exam timetables will be released on the BSEB official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th date sheets 2025 expected soon(Santosh Kumar )

The BSEB will also share Matric, Inter date sheets on its official X and Facebook pages.

In the previous years, BSEB announced Matric and Inter exam dates in December.

Last year, Bihar board 10th and 12th exam dates were announced on December 4.

BSEB conducted Class 12th or Inter exams 2024 from February 1 to 12. Bihar board 10th or Matric exams were held from February 15 to 23.

Bihar board Inter exams were held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Matric examinations were conducted in single shifts.

The practical examination for Class 12th students was held from January 10 to January 20, and the internal assessment/practical examination for the Matric exam candidates was held from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

The Bihar board announced Inter result 2024 on March 23. The pass percentage in the three streams combined was 87.21 per cent, the best in the last five years.

The performance of girls was better than boys in the Intermediate final examination. The pass percentage of girl students was 88.84 per cent and it was 85.69 per cent for boys.

A total of 6,22,217 female candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 5,52,783 passed. On the other hand, 6,69,467 boys appeared for the Inter exam, and 5,73,656 passed.

The BSEB announced Matric results on March 31. A total of 16,64,252 students wrote the exam, and 13,79,842 cleared it. The overall pass percentage was 82.91 per cent.

Shivankar Kumar was the Matric topper with 489 marks. Adarsh Kumar, who scored 488 marks, was the second topper.

Three students—Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari, and Sujiya Preween—got the third rank, each scoring 486 marks.