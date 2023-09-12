3 civil services aspirants of Tripura who cleared prelims awarded 5 lakh under CM's scholarship

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha handed over scholarships of ₹5 lakh each as financial support to three aspirants in Agartala who successfully cleared the Prelims of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations held this year. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said state government will not compromise on the development of education in the state. (Representative Image)

"Three aspirants from Tripura have cleared the Civil Service preliminary examination conducted by the UPSC this year. Handed over a scholarship of ₹5 lakh to three students - Joy Debnath of Santirbazar, Jyotisman Chakma of Abhoynagar and Victor Debbarma of Krishnanagar each under LAKSHYA, the Chief Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme to support the UPSC Aspirants," posted the Tripura CM on Monday on X (previously Twitter).

Manik Saha said on Monday that the state government will not compromise on the development of education in the state.

“The state government is taking all necessary measures to enhance the overall quality of education and is making continuous efforts to provide quality education to the students. Teachers should also step forward to work towards this goal,” he said.

Saha inaugurated an exhibition and competition for creating low-cost teaching materials in all districts organised by the Department of Elementary Education at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala on Monday.

During the program's inauguration, the chief minister held discussions about the implementation of Nipun projects in the state. He emphasised that a 'new Tripura' can be built if the main objective of the Nipun project in the entire state is successful.

“It will also bring the dream of making Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura into reality. Teachers have to take the responsibility of realising that dream. Teachers are the main contributors to the Nipun project. They impart education in schools by introducing various innovative concepts and sports-based education," the Chief Minister said.

Further, he said, "There is no shortage of talent in Tripura. The future of Tripura is very promising. The state government has launched various programs to provide quality education to the students. Additionally, various other initiatives have been taken for the development of education."

He also informed that a series of initiatives have been taken for the development of education in the state.

