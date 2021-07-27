3,705 scientist, technical cadre posts vacant in ICAR: Centre in Lok Sabha

A total of 3,705 vacancies are in scientific and technical cadre posts in the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

The Agriculture Minister was replying to questions asked in the Lok Sabha on the number of vacancies in ICAR, the extent to which the vacancies would adversely affect the research activities and the steps being taken to fill the vacancies at the earliest.

"Out of the total sanctioned strength of 6586 positions in scientific cadre in ICAR, 1394 are vacant. Likewise, out of the total sanctioned strength of 6756 in case of technical cadre 2311 are vacant," the minister said.

According to the data shared by the agriculture minister, 74 vacancies are in research management positions.

380 vacancies are in the Principal Scientist post, a position which heads or coordinates a research project.

The total number of vacancies in Scientist and Senior Scientist positions are 569, 371 respectively.

Among the technical staff, the highest number of vacancies, 1187, are in category 1 post. This category has the highest number of sanctioned posts among all technical staff positions which is 3699.

In the category 2 and category 3 of technical posts, the total number of vacancies are 866 and 258, respectively.

"The recruitment of scientific and technical positions is a continuous process and the vacancies are filled up through an established procedure by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) or the Institute subject to availability of qualified candidates. The vacancy position is monitored regularly within ICAR and with ASRB towards timely selection and deployment of human resource," the minister said.

