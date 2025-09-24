Search
4 professors of Nagaland University featured in world's top 2% scientists list

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Four Nagaland University professors have been featured in the world's top 2% scientists list, which was prepared by Stanford University, US.

The rankings are based on a composite citation index (c-score), derived from six bibliometric indicators, including total citations, h-index, and citations to first, last, or single-author papers.

The four faculty members are listed below:

1. Prof. Ambrish Singh, Department of Chemistry.

2. Prof. Joginder Singh, Department of Botany

3. Prof. Prabhakar Sharma, Department of Agricultural Engineering and Technology

4. Prof. Pranav Kumar Prabhakar, Department of Biotechnology

As per a press statement issued by the varsity, Prof. Ambrish Singh (Chemistry) and Prof. Pranav Kumar Prabhakar (Biotechnology) have also been featured in the exclusive Career-Long Top 2% Scientists category, which honours researchers whose lifetime body of work has consistently shaped and advanced global scientific knowledge.

Prof. Jagadish K Patnaik, Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University, felicitated the faculty, saying, “We are immensely proud of our faculty members whose outstanding contributions have brought international recognition to Nagaland University. Their inclusion in this prestigious list will inspire our students and researchers to pursue excellence and strengthen the University’s vision of advancing world-class research.”

The ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ list, compiled by Stanford University and Elsevier, identifies researchers with the most significant global impact. It represents only the top 2% across 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields.

5 researchers of IIM Lucknow selected among world's top 2% scientists list

Apart from Nagaland University, 5 faculty members of IIM Lucknow have also been featured in the same list.

