40 students injured in Barabanki after first floor of school collapses, 15 rushed to trauma centre of district hospital

As many as 40 children, between the age group of eight to 15 years, were injured when a floor of the verandah of the first floor of a private school building caved in Lucknow’s adjoining Barabanki district on Friday morning, confirmed senior police officials. 40 students were injured in Barabanki after first floor of school caved in. (Representative image/RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Barabanki District Magistrate, Satyendra Kumar said around 25 injured students are undergoing treatment at Jahangeerabad Community Health Centre located merely 300 meters from the accident site while the remaining . He said the students are being provided with the best medical facility and the children trapped on the first floor after the portion of its floor caved in was rescued.

He said the school has been sealed till further orders while a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe into the reason behind the cave-in. He said the legal action will be initiated against the school authorities and other people responsible for the incident.

Sharing further details, Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP), Dinesh Kumar Singh informed that the incident occurred at Awadh Academy School under Jahangeerabad police station limits at around 8 am when students were preparing for the morning assembly.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the first floor caved in apparently due to overloading.

He explained that quite possibly the construction quality was not so good, and many children came together on the first floor to line up for the morning assembly following which the incident happened. He said the school manager and other responsible authorities, who were not found at the school after the incident, will be questioned and the strictest action will be taken against them as per the findings. The priority is to provide medical treatment to the injured students, he added.

The SP said parents of the students were informed and the help desk was set up at the school and the hospital to help students reach their homes safely. He said one more thing has come to light the school has affiliation till 10th standard, but the school authorities were taking admission and running classes till 12th standard. He said the education department authorities have been asked to give their report in this regard.