48th edition of ‘Lala Raghubir Singh Hot Weather Cricket Tournament’ displays show of talent and sportsman spirit

The 48th edition of ‘Lala Raghubir Singh Hot Weather Cricket Tournament’, conducted from May 20 to June 7, 2025, showcased a impressive show of talent and competitive spirit. Bal Bhawan Cricket Club won the Lala Raghubir Singh Hot Weather Cricket Tournament 2025. Sporting Cricket Club won the runner-up trophy. (Handout)

The finale of the tournament was played between Bal Bhawan Cricket Club and Sporting Cricket Club.

The tournament was won by the Bal Bhawan Cricket Club who made 432 runs. The team was awarded with a cheque of ₹2,50,000. Whereas Sporting Cricket Club, who played with determination and settled for 358 runs, received a cheque of ₹1,50,000 along with the runner-up trophy.

Additionally, Arpit Rana was named Man of the Match for his outstanding contribution of 156 runs and one wicket.

In addition, Rana was also declared the Best Batsman of the tournament for amassing a total of 386 runs, for which he received a cheque of ₹5,100.

Likewise, Arush Malkani was awarded the Best Bowler for bagging 11 wickets. He received a cheque of ₹5,100.

Lalit Yadav from Sporting Cricket Club won the title of ‘Man of the Tournament’ for delivering a stellar performance with 280 runs and 6 wickets.

He was awarded a trophy in the name of Pradeep Virender Singh and a cheque of ₹21,000.

Meanwhile, the event was attended by distinguished guests including Ashok Pratap Singh, Former President, Board of Trustees, Modern School who was the Chief Guest.

Other guests included Justice Mukul Mudgal, Chairman, SMC and Member, Board of Trustees; Ajay Verma, Chairman, SMC, RSJMS; Aditya Gupta, Treasurer, Board of Trustees, Modern School; Col. Vijay Chaddha, Member, Board of Trustees; and Dr. Arvind Lal, Member, SMC, Modern Schools.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Dr Vijay Datta, principal of Modern School.